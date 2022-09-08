NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka Became Topper Despite Scoring Same Marks As Top 4

Image credit: shutterstock.com Four students secured 715 marks (99.99) percentile in NEET UG 2022

NEET UG Result 2022: In the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) result announced on September 7, a total of four students secured 715 marks (99.99) percentile. Rajasthan girl Tanishka secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra (rank 2) from Delhi, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule (rank 3), and Rucha Pawashe (rank 4) from Karnataka. NEET UG 2022 Result Live

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

However, Tanishka became the topper due to the National Testing Agency's tie-breaking policy. Last year, three students became topper with 720 marks, however, NTA made modifications to the tie-breaking rule this year. Earlier, if the students secured same marks, the topper was decided on the basis of seniority. In 2020, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh scored 720 marks, but Mr Aftab was declared topper as he was senior to Akanksha. Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Result: "Want To Be A Doctor To Help Needy," Says Topper Tanishka

NEET 2022 Tie-Breaking Rules

Candidates securing higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test is given priority, followed by The candidates with higher marks/percentile in Chemistry, followed by Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics, followed by Candidates with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test Candidate with lowest proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany and Zoology), followed by Candidate with the lowest ratio of incorrect answers to correct answers in Chemistry, followed by The candidate with a lesser percentage of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics, followed by NEET UG 2022 application number in ascending order Candidate older in age, followed by.

A total of 9.93 lakh (9,93,069) candidates qualified in NEET UG 2022 this year with a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent.