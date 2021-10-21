NEET 2021: Phase 2 application process extended

The National Testing Agency has reopened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) second phase application process and the application correction window. Medical aspirants can apply for NEET UG second phase till 11:50 pm on October 26.

The application window can be accessed using candidates’ application number and password on the neet.nta.ac.in Students can edit their gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category among others on the previously filled NEET UG application form.

In a communique, NTA said, "On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of Second set of Information correction/modification of the particulars of the Application Form for NEET (UG). "

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e address and ensure that it is their own email address only as NTA will be sending the scanned

Scorecard to the registered email address," the testing agency added further.

Students filling NEET 2021 Phase 2 application form will be required to fill in the following details:

Personal details

Educational Details

Residential information

Parents' income

The NTA has divided the NEET 2021 application form into two parts: phase 1 and phase 2. The first part of the application form was to be filled by the candidates before the NEET 2021 exam and the second part or Phase 2 of the NEET application was to be filled before the declaration of result.