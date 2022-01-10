Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 schedule released

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the NEET UG and PG counselling process. The PG round 1 counselling process will commence from January 12, and will be concluded on January 17. After registration, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges till January 17 from the list of available options. The verification of candidates will be done by institutes from January 18 to 19, 2022. The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 21, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 22.

Following the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from February 3 to 7 and round 3 from February 24 to 28.

The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled fo March, 2022.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: How To Register

Go to mcc.nic.in. Click on the PG or UG counselling tab. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register. Now login and fill the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

Class 12 marks sheet

Class 10 certificate for age proof

Aadhar Card.

For details on NEET UG, Counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.