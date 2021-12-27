NEET 2021 counselling for UG, PG admissions likely in January (representational)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) counselling will likely begin in January, 2022. A statement issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on December 10 said that a matter regarding the 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in AIQ medical seats is pending on the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be heard on January 6 next year, hinting that the NEET counselling 2021 for the UG and PG admission will begin after the court’s judgment on the case.

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” reads the MCC statement.

“Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022” This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority,” it added.

The counselling committee has also made a few changes to NEET PG and NEET UG counselling. The changes, MCC says, will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic year. These include conducting counselling in four rounds and changes to the seat upgradation process.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

Medical aspirants will have to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and at aaccc.gov.in for admission to AYUSH courses – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS). AACCC conducts NEET counselling AYUSH courses.

The central government in July has decided to extend 27 per cent OBC and 10 per cent EWS reservation to all medical seats that come under the central pool. The matter was challenged in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had in a previous hearing questioned the rationale behind fixing Rs 8 lakh as annual income criteria for the EWS category and sought centre's response.

AIQ NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Candidates need to upload certain documents including these at the time of registration and carry original copies during the admission process.