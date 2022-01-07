  • Home
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 Schedule Will Be Released “Soon”: MCC Notification

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: A few hours after the Supreme Court order, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification on the official website, mcc.nic.in, saying the schedule for the all India quota NEET counselling process will be released soon.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 6:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: A few hours after the Supreme Court order, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification on the official website, mcc.nic.in, saying the schedule for the all India quota NEET counselling process will be released soon. The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG.

“Counselling Schedule for NEET-PG and UG 2021 counselling will soon be uploaded on Official website of MCC, DGHS,” the MCC said. It has also notified the Supreme Court decision on EWS and OBC reservation.
As per the Supreme Court order, there will be 27 per cent reservation in undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats of the all India quota. For EWS quota, 10 per cent reservation has been permitted for this year, so that the counselling process can take place, and for the upcoming years, the criteria of the quota will be decided in the next hearing scheduled fo March, 2022.

This year, reservation in AIQ NEET counselling will be:

  • SC: 15 per cent

  • ST: 7.5 per cent

  • PwD - Horizontal reservation as per MCC norms: 5 per cent

  • OBC (Non-creamy layer) as per the central OBC list: 27 per cent

  • EWS (As per central government norms): 10 per cent

How To Register For AIQ NEET UG, PG Counselling

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in.

  2. Click on the PG or UG counselling tab.

  3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

  4. Enter the required information and register.

  5. Now login and fill the application form.

  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit.

  7. Take a printout of the application form.

Documents Required For NEET Counselling 2021

  1. NEET 2021 admit card.

  2. Copy of online application form.

  3. NEET marks sheet.

  4. Nationality certificate.

  5. Class 12 marks sheet.

  6. Class 10 certificate for age proof.

  7. Aadhar Card.

And other required documents.

