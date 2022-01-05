NEET PG Counselling LIVE: SC will hear plea on OBC, EWS quota today

The Supreme Court today, on January 5, will hear a plea challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. NEET PG counselling will not start until the top court decides the validity of EWS and OBC reservation.

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre on Monday said that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI as the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench.