  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
Live

NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today

NEET Counselling: The Supreme Court hearing on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session has been scheduled for today.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 5, 2022 9:20 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: AMRU Releases Merit Lists For MBBS, BDS Admission
JEE Main, NEET 2021: From Pattern Change To Topper Scam, Major Events Around Entrance Tests This Year
FORDA To Call Off Strike Against NEET PG Counselling Delay At 12 Noon Today: Reports
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Process
From NEET To CBSE, Here Are Five Education-Related Cases In Supreme Court
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Notice On NRI Claim
NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Today
NEET PG Counselling LIVE: SC will hear plea on OBC, EWS quota today
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today, on January 5, will hear a plea challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. NEET PG counselling will not start until the top court decides the validity of EWS and OBC reservation.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET RankClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET PG counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre on Monday said that a bench of requisite strength can be set up by the CJI as the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench.

Live updates

NEET Counselling: The Supreme Court hearing on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) from the current academic session has been scheduled for today. Follow this blog for latest updates.

09:20 AM IST
Jan. 5, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservation Today

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court will hear a plea related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling today, following centre's request on an urgent hearing in the matter.

Read More



Click here for more Education News
Supreme Court (SC) NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Up To Class 10 Till January 15 Amid Covid Scare
Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Up To Class 10 Till January 15 Amid Covid Scare
Karnataka Government Decides To Shut Schools In Bengaluru
Karnataka Government Decides To Shut Schools In Bengaluru
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On EWS, OBC Reservation Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On EWS, OBC Reservation Today
Haryana Government To Vaccinate Children Between 15 And 18 By January 10
Haryana Government To Vaccinate Children Between 15 And 18 By January 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................