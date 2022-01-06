NEET Counselling LIVE: SC will resume hearing on EWS, OBC reservation today

The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing today, January 6, a petition challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.

The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.

NEET PG counselling for the 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 last year but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.