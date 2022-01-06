NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court To Resume Hearing On EWS, OBC Reservations Today
NEET Counselling Live: The Supreme Court will continue hearing on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) today. Follow updates here.
The Supreme Court of India will resume hearing today, January 6, a petition challenging the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats.
Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor
Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor
The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan.
Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Shyam Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. He referred to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota and said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court on behalf of the Centre, that the matter pertains to admissions to post-graduate medical courses and that students have been facing difficulties.
NEET PG counselling for the 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was scheduled to begin on October 25 last year but the MCC had postponed it following the Supreme Court’s direction.
Live updates
NEET Counselling Live: The Supreme Court will continue hearing on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) today. Follow updates here.
NEET PG Counselling Dates
There is no official update as to when NEET counselling for PG and UG admissions will start. However, it can be expected that, after the SC judgement on OBC and EWS reservation today, NEET UG, PG counselling dates will be announced on the official website -- mcc.nic.in.
NEET PG Counselling Date
The centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to let the delayed NEET PG counselling be allowed to go on as the demand of resident doctors is genuine and the country needs new doctors, even when the matter of the validity of the EWS quota is under adjudication.
NEET PG Counselling 2021: What Adv Datar Said
As per a social media post by Live Law, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said the new system of OBC, EWS should be implemented from the next year. Senior Adv P Wilson objected and said OBC reservation cannot be postponed.
NEET Reservation 2021: Supreme Court To Continue Hearing
Supreme Court will continue hearing the matter relating to NEET PG 2021 counselling today.