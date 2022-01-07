Image credit: Shutterstock NEET Counselling: Supreme Court judgement on OBC, EWS reservation case today

NEET PG Counselling: The Supreme Court will announce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today, January 7. The bench of justices led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will announce the verdict at 10:30 am today. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, January 6, after reserving the judgement said: “NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest.”

The Supreme Court petition challenged the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. The top court heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar, Shyam Divan and P Wilson.

The NEET PG counselling was scheduled to commence on October 25, but was deferred till further notice due to intervention of the apex court. The resident doctors are protesting for long against the delay in NEET PG counselling.

