NEET PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Verdict On OBC, EWS Reservation Case Today
NEET Counselling Live: The Supreme Court will announce the judgement on OBC and EWS quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today. Follow updates here.
NEET PG Counselling: The Supreme Court will announce the judgement on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today, January 7. The bench of justices led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will announce the verdict at 10:30 am today. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, January 6, after reserving the judgement said: “NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest.”
Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor
Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor
The Supreme Court petition challenged the July 29 notification of the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats. The top court heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar, Shyam Divan and P Wilson.
The NEET PG counselling was scheduled to commence on October 25, but was deferred till further notice due to intervention of the apex court. The resident doctors are protesting for long against the delay in NEET PG counselling.
Follow live updates on NEET UG, PG Counselling, Supreme Court hearing on OBC, EWS reservation here:
Live updates
NEET Counselling Live: The Supreme Court will announce the judgement on OBC and EWS quota in PG all India quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) case today. Follow updates here.
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Supreme Court Decision Today
The top court, on Wednesday, January 5, heard arguments made by Senior Advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan. Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Divan argued that the new system of reservation should come into force from next year. Referring to the July 29 notification for implementing EWS and OBC quota, Adv Divan said it is like "changing the rules of the game midway" as the reservation policy was introduced after the exams were notified. Read More
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 6 after reserving the judgement remarked: "NEET PG counselling has to begin in national interest".
NEET PG Counselling Supreme Court Decision
The special bench of justices led by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AS Bopanna will pronounce the verdict on EWS and OBC reservation today at 10:30 am.
NEET Counselling: SC Decision On EWS Quota Today
The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG counselling today.