NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) counselling 2021 process has started, medical aspirants might be worried about what college to choose from for admission to BDS, MBBS, MD and MS courses. Applicants who had registered for NEET PG 2021 counselling can choose their preferred medical colleges and lock the choices by January 17.

NEET 2021 qualified candidates can check the list of top medical institutions in the country as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking.

NIRF Ranking: Top Medical Colleges

As per NIRF Ranking 2021, here are the top 10 medical colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is India's most prestigious medical institution. Candidates who have qualified NEET will be given admission on the basis of their NEET AIR to MBBS and BDS courses via MCC counselling.

AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent

There are a total of 15 AIIMS institutes in the country including-- AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMSPatna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh, AIIMS Raebareli, AIIMS Mangalagiri, AIIMS Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Bathinda, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Bibinagar. 8 AIIMS (Guwahati, Vijaypur, Bilaspur, Madurai, Darbhanga, Kashmir, Rajkot, and Manethi) will soon become functional.

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a government medical university. Established in 1962, PGIMER is renowned for its research in different rural health and environmental problems. The institute is also recognised as an Institute of National Importance (INI) by the Indian Parliament.

For taking admission into the B.Sc./B.Ph.T. and MD/MS/MDSprogrammes, the candidate must complete 10+2 class level board examination and have earned an MBBS degree from a recognised university respectively with the required valid scores. Besides this, the aspirants have to qualify various entrance exams such as AIIMS IN ICET and Ph.D. entrance test, in order to get admission into the PGIMER.

Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 9: King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

The Round 1 seat allotment result of the NEET PG counselling 2021 will be published on January 22.

Candidates can fill as many choices as they wish. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," the MCC said.

The registration for NEET PG counselling has started on Wednesday, January 12 after a delay of over two months. Candidates can register online at mcc.nic.in. This year, the counselling process for 50 per cent all India quota (AQI) seats will be conducted in four rounds