  • NEET UG, PG 2021: MCC Issues Notice For State Counselling Bodies To Revise Dates; Important Details

NEET Counselling Dates: Keeping in view the extension of undergraduate and postgraduate medical counselling dates for all India quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked the state counselling bodies to revise their counselling schedules.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 13, 2022 3:21 pm IST

MCC issues notice to revise state counselling schedules
New Delhi:

Keeping in view the extension of undergraduate and postgraduate medical counselling dates for all India quota (AIQ) seats, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked the state counselling bodies to revise their counselling schedules. The state counselling for each round should be held, the MCC says, after the end of the all India counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee.

“Hence, it is advised that states may revise their schedule such that each round of state quota counselling is conducted after the All India Quota counselling conducted by MCC of DGHS as per the directions issued by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in W.P(C) No. 76 of 2015 Ashish Ranjan & Ors. Vs. Union of India & Ors,” an MCC statement said.

The schedule of undergraduate and postgraduate counselling has been extended as per the directions of the courts in various matters pertaining to counselling from time to time.

The notice comes as a response after MCC of DGHS has received representations from the state DMEs regarding revision of schedule of the state counselling since the schedule of AIQ UG and PG counselling being conducted by MCC of DGHS and that of state counselling are clashing.

“In this regard, it is mentioned that as a principle, the state counselling for each round should be conducted once All India Counselling for respective round is completed by MCC of DGHS,” MCC adds.

