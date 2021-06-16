JEE, NEET: List Of Top Medical, Engineering Colleges In India
Students seeking admission to engineering and medical courses through JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 can check these lists of top colleges.
JEE, NEET 2021: With the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Education Ministry ranks top institutions of higher education under different categories. These include categories for engineering and medical colleges, among others. Admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, is offered based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Most of the top engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced for UG admission.
Some engineering colleges also use state-level exams, or their own entrance tests, and Class 12 board exam marks for undergraduate admission.
NEET 2021 is scheduled for August and the registration process is yet to begin. JEE Main 2021, on the other hand, is being held in four sessions this year. Two sessions were over but the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. New dates have not been announced yet.
Students seeking admission to engineering and medical courses through JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 can check these lists based on NIRF rankings.
Top 40 Medical Colleges In India
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
Aligarh Muslim University
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
JSS Medical College, Mysore
Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry
Top IITs
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Indore
IIT BHU Varanasi
Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)
NIT Karnataka
Anna University
Vellore Institute of Technology
NIT Rourkela
Jadavpur University
Institute of Chemical Technology
NIT Warangal
Amrita School of Engineering
Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology
NIT Calicut
Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology
Jamia Millia Islamia
Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology
Birla Institute of Technology and Science
Amity University Noida
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology
Siksha 'O' Anusandhan
Malaviya National Institute of Technology
Delhi Technological University
Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
Birla Institute of Technology
Aligarh Muslim University
NIT Kurukshetra
SRM Institute of Science and Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad
Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering
Manipal Institute of Technology
NIT Silchar
In NIRF 2020 rankings, only NIT Trichy (rank 9) was featured in the top 10 list. The institute uses JEE Main for admitting undergraduate engineering students.