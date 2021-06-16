JEE, NEET: List Of Top Medical, Engineering Colleges In India

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2021 will be held in August (representational)

JEE, NEET 2021: With the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Education Ministry ranks top institutions of higher education under different categories. These include categories for engineering and medical colleges, among others. Admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, is offered based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Most of the top engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced for UG admission.

Some engineering colleges also use state-level exams, or their own entrance tests, and Class 12 board exam marks for undergraduate admission.

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August and the registration process is yet to begin. JEE Main 2021, on the other hand, is being held in four sessions this year. Two sessions were over but the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. New dates have not been announced yet.

Students seeking admission to engineering and medical courses through JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 can check these lists based on NIRF rankings.

Top 40 Medical Colleges In India

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry Kasturba Medical College, Manipal King George’s Medical University, Lucknow Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru Aligarh Muslim University Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi Christian Medical College, Ludhiana University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi JSS Medical College, Mysore Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Annamalai University, Annamalainagar K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

Top IITs

IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad IIT Indore IIT BHU Varanasi

Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy) NIT Karnataka Anna University Vellore Institute of Technology NIT Rourkela Jadavpur University Institute of Chemical Technology NIT Warangal Amrita School of Engineering Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology NIT Calicut Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Jamia Millia Islamia Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology Birla Institute of Technology and Science Amity University Noida Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology Siksha 'O' Anusandhan Malaviya National Institute of Technology Delhi Technological University Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy Birla Institute of Technology Aligarh Muslim University NIT Kurukshetra SRM Institute of Science and Technology Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Manipal Institute of Technology NIT Silchar

In NIRF 2020 rankings, only NIT Trichy (rank 9) was featured in the top 10 list. The institute uses JEE Main for admitting undergraduate engineering students.