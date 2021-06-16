  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE, NEET: List Of Top Medical, Engineering Colleges In India

JEE, NEET: List Of Top Medical, Engineering Colleges In India

Students seeking admission to engineering and medical courses through JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 can check these lists of top colleges.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 16, 2021 6:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India
NEET Amid COVID-19? Check Last Year’s Arrangements, SOPs
Exempt Tamil Nadu From NEET, Allow Admissions On HSE Marks: AIADMK
NEET: Panel To Submit Report In A Month, Says Tamil Nadu Government
"NEET An Injustice": Tamil Nadu Congress Urges Chief Minister's Intervention
‘Atleast Decide’: Students Seek Clarity Over JEE Main, NEET Application Form Release Date
JEE, NEET: List Of Top Medical, Engineering Colleges In India
NEET UG 2021 will be held in August (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

JEE, NEET 2021: With the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Education Ministry ranks top institutions of higher education under different categories. These include categories for engineering and medical colleges, among others. Admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS, is offered based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Most of the top engineering institutes, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) use the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced for UG admission.

RecommendedClick Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

Some engineering colleges also use state-level exams, or their own entrance tests, and Class 12 board exam marks for undergraduate admission.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2021 is scheduled for August and the registration process is yet to begin. JEE Main 2021, on the other hand, is being held in four sessions this year. Two sessions were over but the remaining two had to be postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19. New dates have not been announced yet.

Students seeking admission to engineering and medical courses through JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 can check these lists based on NIRF rankings.

Top 40 Medical Colleges In India

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  7. Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

  9. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

  10. King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

  11. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

  12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

  13. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

  14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru

  15. Aligarh Muslim University

  16. Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

  17. Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

  18. Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

  19. University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi

  20. JSS Medical College, Mysore

  21. Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

  22. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

  23. Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

  24. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

  25. Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

  26. Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

  27. Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

  28. PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore

  29. Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

  30. M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru

  31. S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

  32. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

  33. Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala

  34. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

  35. Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

  36. K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru

  37. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

  38. Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

  39. Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West

  40. Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

Top IITs

  1. IIT Madras

  2. IIT Delhi

  3. IIT Bombay

  4. IIT Kanpur

  5. IIT Kharagpur

  6. IIT Roorkee

  7. IIT Guwahati

  8. IIT Hyderabad

  9. IIT Indore

  10. IIT BHU Varanasi

Top Engineering Colleges Other Than IITs

  1. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIT Trichy)

  2. NIT Karnataka

  3. Anna University

  4. Vellore Institute of Technology

  5. NIT Rourkela

  6. Jadavpur University

  7. Institute of Chemical Technology

  8. NIT Warangal

  9. Amrita School of Engineering

  10. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology

  11. NIT Calicut

  12. Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology

  13. Jamia Millia Islamia

  14. Thapar Institute of Engineering andTechnology

  15. Birla Institute of Technology and Science

  16. Amity University Noida

  17. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

  18. Siksha 'O' Anusandhan

  19. Malaviya National Institute of Technology

  20. Delhi Technological University

  21. Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy

  22. Birla Institute of Technology

  23. Aligarh Muslim University

  24. NIT Kurukshetra

  25. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

  26. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

  27. International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad

  28. Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering

  29. Manipal Institute of Technology

  30. NIT Silchar

In NIRF 2020 rankings, only NIT Trichy (rank 9) was featured in the top 10 list. The institute uses JEE Main for admitting undergraduate engineering students.

Click here for more Education News
Education News JEE Main 2021 NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
Live | School Reopening LIVE News: Know When Schools Will Reopen In India
CBSE To Submit Class 12 Assessment Report In Supreme Court Tomorrow
CBSE To Submit Class 12 Assessment Report In Supreme Court Tomorrow
ISC Board Exam Results By July 20: Sources
ISC Board Exam Results By July 20: Sources
UP Board Result 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) By Students This Year
UP Board Result 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) By Students This Year
IIT Roorkee Establishes Department Of Design, Launches New Courses
IIT Roorkee Establishes Department Of Design, Launches New Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................