NEET UG, JEE Main 2021: Final Decision On Entrance Exams Likely Soon

NEET UG, JEE Main: A decision on entrance exams likely soon

NEET, JEE Main 2021: A decision on the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 and other competitive exams is expected soon. Two sessions of the JEE Main 2021 and many other state and national-level entrance exams have been postponed in view of COVID-19. NEET, for undergraduate students, is scheduled for August. The medical exam for postgraduate students was postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will meet state education ministers and secretaries today to discuss Class 12 board exams and entrance exams.

“In a letter written by the Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to States/UTs, he has stated that the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations...almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class 12 examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses,” the Education Ministry said in a statement.

The issue of JEE Main, NEET exams is likely to be discussed in the meeting. The NTA had conducted two sessions of the JEE Main this year but had to postpone the April and May exams, due to COVID-19. Registration for NEET 2021 is yet to begin.