  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules

NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules

NEET 2021 Answer Key: NTA will publish the NEET final answer key on the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 30, 2021 4:27 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET Result 2021: Updates On NTA Scorecards, NEET Cut-Off, Ranks
NEET Final Answer Key Expected Shortly; Know How To Calculate Marks
NEET 2021 Result: Last Year’s Cut-Off For Telangana
NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites, Steps To Download Scorecards
NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules
NTA NEET answer key will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result which is due to be declared anytime soon will be released along with the final answer key. National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET final answer key on the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in. Around 16 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses appeared for NEET 2021 on September 12. The administering body, NTA, has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sets of question papers of NTA NEET and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

NEET Result LIVE Updates

As per the NEET marking scheme, students will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted in NEET result 2021. No marks, however, will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions while preparing the NEET 2021 result.

Also Read || NEET 2021 Result Soon: FAQs On Scorecard, Percentile Rank, Cut-Off Marks ||

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria:

  • Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

  • Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by

  • Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

The NTA this year has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG 2021 NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
Live | NEET Result 2021 LIVE Updates: NTA NEET Result, Scorecards Soon At Neet.nta.nic.in
DU UG Admission 2021: 4th Cut-Off List Out For Jesus And Mary College; Consolidated List Soon
DU UG Admission 2021: 4th Cut-Off List Out For Jesus And Mary College; Consolidated List Soon
Delhi University To Name Upcoming Colleges After Savarkar, Sushma: Sources
Delhi University To Name Upcoming Colleges After Savarkar, Sushma: Sources
MAH CET 2021: Maharashtra Declares MAH MBA/ MMS CET Results
MAH CET 2021: Maharashtra Declares MAH MBA/ MMS CET Results
NIT Andhra Pradesh Updates BTech Curriculum To Accommodate NEP 2020 Features
NIT Andhra Pradesh Updates BTech Curriculum To Accommodate NEP 2020 Features
.......................... Advertisement ..........................