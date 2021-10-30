NEET Final Answer Key Soon; Details On Marking Policy, Tie Breaking Rules

NTA NEET answer key will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result which is due to be declared anytime soon will be released along with the final answer key. National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the NEET final answer key on the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in. Around 16 lakh aspirants of medicine and allied courses appeared for NEET 2021 on September 12. The administering body, NTA, has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sets of question papers of NTA NEET and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Govt. & Private Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here

As per the NEET marking scheme, students will be awarded four marks for each correct answer and for each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted in NEET result 2021. No marks, however, will be awarded or deducted in case of unattempted questions while preparing the NEET 2021 result.

In case two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position will be determined using the following tie-breaker criteria:

Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test

The NTA this year has removed the provision of giving priority to a candidate older in age while preparing the merit list.