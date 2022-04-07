  • Home
NEET UG, CUET 2022 To Be Held In These Countries Outside India

NEET UG, CUET 2022: While CUET UG 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in 543 cities in India and 14 cities abroad

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 11:07 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17


NEET UG, CUET 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) will be held on July 17, while Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 is likely to be held in the first/ second week of July. While CUET UG 2022 will be held in 547 cities within India and in 13 cities outside India, NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held in 543 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted in these 12 countries abroad- United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Nepal, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore. While CUCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted in these 12 countries- Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore.

The cities where CUCET UG 2022 will be conducted are- Manama (Bahrain), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Dubai, Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), Jakarta (Indonesia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Lagos/ Abuja (Nigeria), Muscat (Oman), Riyadh (Saudi Arab), Singapore. Meanwhile, NEET UG 2022 will be held in these cities- Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah(United Arab Emirates), Bangkok (Thailand), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Lagos (Nigeria), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Singapore.

The application process for CUET, NEET UG 2022 was started on April 6, and candidates can apply on the official websites- nta.ac.in/cuetexam, neet.nta.nic.in till May 6, 2022. Both NEET, CUET UG 2022 will be held in 13 languages- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The candidates can download the NEET, CUET UG 2022 notification on the official websites- nta.ac.in/cuetexam, neet.nta.nic.in.

Common University Entrance Test NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Date

