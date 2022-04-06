NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022, CUET 2022 application process to commence soon

NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022), Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process will be commenced by Thursday, April 7. NTA official told Careers360, "The application process for NEET, CUET 2022 will be commenced by tomorrow. The application window may go live tonight." The candidates who want to apply for NEET, CUET can apply online on the official websites- neet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in respectively.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Meanwhile, CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July, the dates will be released soon on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET 2022: Paper Pattern

Section IA- This section will be conducted in 13 Languages. Students can pick any one of these 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section IB – There will be 19 Languages and any one of these languages can be chosen. The question type of this section is similar to section IA.

Section II – There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this Section. A candidate may choose a maximum of Six Domains as desired by the applicable University or Universities. There will be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test- For any such undergraduate programme/ programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission. There will be 60 Questions to be attempted out of 75 including MCQ, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

As per the NEET marking scheme followed last year, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions. For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in.