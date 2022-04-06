NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Tonight: NTA DG Vineet Joshi

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG, CUET 2022 application process will commence tonight

NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022), Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process will be commenced tonight. NTA DG Vineet Joshi told Careers360, "Both NEET, CUET 2022 application process will commence on Wednesday, April 6." The candidates who want to apply for NEET, CUET can apply online on the official websites- neet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in respectively.

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Meanwhile, CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July, the dates will be released soon on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.