  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Tonight: NTA DG Vineet Joshi

NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Tonight: NTA DG Vineet Joshi

NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application: NTA DG Vineet Joshi told Careers360, "Both NEET, CUET 2022 application process will commence on Wednesday, April 6."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 7:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration Process Begins Tonight At neet.nta.nic.in, Confirms Vineet Joshi
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Here’s What To Expect
NEET UG 2022 Notification Likely By April 10? Important Pointers On Application Process, Exam Date
NTA NEET 2022 Date Soon; Check Previous Years' Category-Wise Qualifying Cut-Off Marks
NEET UG 2022 On July 17? Fake Notice Circulating On Social Media; Nothing On Official Website
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Tonight: NTA DG Vineet Joshi
NEET UG, CUET 2022 application process will commence tonight
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022), Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 application process will be commenced tonight. NTA DG Vineet Joshi told Careers360, "Both NEET, CUET 2022 application process will commence on Wednesday, April 6." The candidates who want to apply for NEET, CUET can apply online on the official websites- neet.nta.nic.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in respectively.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

Meanwhile, CUET 2022 will be held in 13 languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. CUET is likely to be held in the first and second week of July, the dates will be released soon on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test NEET 2022 Registration

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Tonight; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Tonight; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration Process Begins Tonight At neet.nta.nic.in, Confirms Vineet Joshi
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: Registration Process Begins Tonight At neet.nta.nic.in, Confirms Vineet Joshi
Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
Live Webinar By Careers360 On How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Begins
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
.......................... Advertisement ..........................