NEET UG Counselling 2021 Schedule Released: Application Process, Choice Filling, Seat Allotment, Details

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The application process for the UG round 1 counselling will be concluded by January 24. The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 28, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in four rounds
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2021 process will commence from Wednesday (January 19). The application process for the UG round 1 counselling will be concluded by January 24. After registration, candidates have to select and confirm the colleges till January 24 from the list of available options. The verification of candidates will be done by institutes from January 25 to 26, 2022.

The seat allotment process will be conducted till January 28, and the round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on January 29. The candidates can apply for the counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Following the round 1 result, the registration process for round 2 seat allotment will be conducted from February 9 to 14, and round 3 from March 2 to 7.

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in four rounds. These are AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only. The MCC conducts NEET UG and PG counselling for all India quota seats – 15 per cent for UG and 50 per cent for PG. The detail counselling schedule will be available on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For both UG and PG medical and dental seats, MCC counselling will be conducted in four rounds. These are: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Till 2020, the MCC conducted NEET counselling in two rounds. Mop-up and other rounds were only for central and deemed universities.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Register

  1. Go to mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the UG counselling tab
  3. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it
  4. Enter the required information and register
  5. Now login and fill the application form
  6. Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit
  7. Take a printout of the application form.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Documents Required

  • NEET 2021 admit card
  • Copy of online application form
  • NEET marks sheet
  • Nationality certificate
  • Class 12 marks sheet
  • Class 10 certificate for age proof
  • Aadhar Card.

For details on NEET UG counselling process, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

