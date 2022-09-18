NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India
Check the top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking to get admission across the country.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling dates soon. The NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule will be available on the official website – mcc.nic.in.
Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
Candidates will need some important documents for the NEET UG 2022 counselling like the NEET admit card, rank card, photograph of the candidate, signature, birth certificate or 10th pass certificate, 12th mark sheet, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate and identity proof.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7. Before the release of the NEET UG counselling dates candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination can check the top medical colleges tabulated below to get admission across the country.
NIRF 2022: Top 20 Medical Colleges In India
Rankings
Institutes
1
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
2
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
3
Christian Medical College
4
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5
Banaras Hindu University
6
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
7
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
8
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
9
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
10
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
11
King George`s Medical University
12
Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
13
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
14
St. John's Medical College
15
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
16
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
17
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
18
Siksha `O` Anusandhan
19
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
20
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology