  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India

Check the top medical colleges as per the NIRF ranking to get admission across the country.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 18, 2022 6:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2022 Counselling: List Of Websites For UG State Quota Seats
NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; List Of Documents Required
NEET UG 2022 Result: Four Tribal Students From Remote Hamlets In Maharashtra Clear Exam
Barbeque Seller's Son In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla Cracks NEET
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Congratulates NEET UG Topper Tanishka Yadav
NEET Result 2022 (OUT) Live: NEET UG Scorecard Link; Updates On Cut-Off, Toppers, MCC Counselling Date
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India
Top NIRF Ranked Medical Colleges In India

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling dates soon. The NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule will be available on the official website – mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Candidates will need some important documents for the NEET UG 2022 counselling like the NEET admit card, rank card, photograph of the candidate, signature, birth certificate or 10th pass certificate, 12th mark sheet, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate and identity proof.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7. Before the release of the NEET UG counselling dates candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2022 entrance examination can check the top medical colleges tabulated below to get admission across the country.

NIRF 2022: Top 20 Medical Colleges In India

Rankings

Institutes

1

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

2

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

3

Christian Medical College

4

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

5

Banaras Hindu University

6

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

7

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

8

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

9

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

10

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

11

King George`s Medical University

12

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

13

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

14

St. John's Medical College

15

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

16

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

17

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth

18

Siksha `O` Anusandhan

19

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

20

S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology

Click here for more Education News
NIRF Medical Ranking
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme
JEE Advanced 2022: 94 EWS Students Clear IIT Entrance With IIT Gandhinagar's Dakshana Programme
JEE Advanced 2022 Result, CAT 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events In September
JEE Advanced 2022 Result, CAT 2022 Registration; Check Important Education Events In September
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Begins UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Begins UG Admission 2022 Through CUET; Details Here
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern
ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Exam On September 20; Check Paper Pattern
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
Telangana TS PGECET Counselling 2022 Begins Tomorrow At Tsche.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................