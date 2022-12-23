NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round result declared

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round result. Candidates who have applied for NEET UG stray vacancy round 2022 can check the provisional allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. Candidates need to log in tho their account using NEET roll number and password to access the stray vacancy round provisional result.

Candidates were allotted seats as per merit and choices exercised in the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2022. "It is for the information to all candidates that the provisional result for stray round UG counselling 2022 (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 11 am of December 23 through email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the provisional result will be treated as ‘final’," MCC said in a statement.

"The candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added.

The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat allotment need to complete the reporting process to the allotted institutes from December 24 to December 28, 2022. The last date of joining for MBBS seats in NEET UG counselling 2022 to be conducted by states is December 28. According to the MCC, there will be a second mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on MCC website soon.