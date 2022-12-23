NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022 stray vacancy round final result

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round final result. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG stray vacancy round 2022 final result through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Candidates whose names are on the stray vacancy round seat allotment list will have to report at the allotted institutes from December 24 to December 28, 2022. Candidates need to carry original documents for verification purposes which include NEET 2022 admit card, NEET scorecard, Class 10 certificate and mark sheet, Class 12 certificate and mark sheet, any ID proof, passport-size photographs, allotment letter, caste certificate (if any), Person with Disability certificate (if any). Also Read || NEET UG 2023 On May 7; Here’s Expert Tips, Pointers On Preparation

