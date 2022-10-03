  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11

MCC has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 6:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2022 Registration For MBBS, BDS Programmes Ends Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Likely From October 10, Disability Certificate Required By PwD Candidates
Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Details On AIQ Seats, Reservation
Assam Cabinet Decides To Increase Medical Seats For Communities Demanding Scheduled Tribe Status
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11
NEET UG counselling 2022 dates announced

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3. The NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from October 11 and will close on October 17, 2022.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The MCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022. The processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. The NEET counselling process for Undergraduate medical aspirants will be held in 4 rounds. The fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

EventsDates
Round 1 Counselling
NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee paymentOctober 11 to 17, 2022
Choice filling/lockingOctober 14 to 18, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesOctober 17 to 18, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentOctober 19-20, 2022
NEET UG round 1 seat allotment resultOctober 21, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningOctober 22 to 28, 2022
Round 2 Counselling
Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment dateNovember 2 to 7, 2022
Choice filling/lockingNovember 3 to 8, 2022
Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutesNovember 7-8, 2022
Processing of seat allotmentNovember 9-10, 2022
NEET UG round 2 seat allotment resultNovember 11, 2022
Reporting/ JoiningNovember 12 to 18, 2022

Direct Link: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule

The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 3, or mop-up round registrations will be held between November 23 and November 28, 2022. The NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be organised for AIQ seats, Deemed and Central University seats, AIIMS, JIPMER and BSc (Nursing) seats. No new registration/payment option for online stray vacancy round.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Gandhinagar Gets New Director In Professor Rajat Moona
IIT Gandhinagar Gets New Director In Professor Rajat Moona
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allocation Result Out; Direct Link
UGC Chairman To Interact Live With Students, Faculties Tomorrow
UGC Chairman To Interact Live With Students, Faculties Tomorrow
NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended
NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended
IIT Roorkee Establishes ‘Rock and Fluid Multi-Physics Laboratory’ To Aid Efforts of Energy Exploration
IIT Roorkee Establishes ‘Rock and Fluid Multi-Physics Laboratory’ To Aid Efforts of Energy Exploration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................