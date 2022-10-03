NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11
MCC has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3. The NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from October 11 and will close on October 17, 2022.
The MCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022. The processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. The NEET counselling process for Undergraduate medical aspirants will be held in 4 rounds. The fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round.
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|Round 1 Counselling
|NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment
|October 11 to 17, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|October 14 to 18, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|October 17 to 18, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|October 19-20, 2022
|NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result
|October 21, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|October 22 to 28, 2022
|Round 2 Counselling
|Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date
|November 2 to 7, 2022
|Choice filling/locking
|November 3 to 8, 2022
|Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes
|November 7-8, 2022
|Processing of seat allotment
|November 9-10, 2022
|NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result
|November 11, 2022
|Reporting/ Joining
|November 12 to 18, 2022
Direct Link: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule
The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 3, or mop-up round registrations will be held between November 23 and November 28, 2022. The NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be organised for AIQ seats, Deemed and Central University seats, AIIMS, JIPMER and BSc (Nursing) seats. No new registration/payment option for online stray vacancy round.