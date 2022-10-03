NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule Out; Round 1 Registrations From October 11

NEET UG counselling 2022 dates announced

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling schedule today, October 3. The NEET UG counselling dates for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule released by the MCC, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment for aforesaid seats will start from October 11 and will close on October 17, 2022.

The MCC will conduct the choice filling and locking process for 15 per cent AIQ seats from October 14 to 18, 2022. The NEET UG counselling round 1 verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes will be held from October 17 to 18, 2022. The processing of NEET UG seat allotment will be held between October 19 and 20. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 21, 2022. The NEET counselling process for Undergraduate medical aspirants will be held in 4 rounds. The fourth round will be the online stray vacancy round.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates Round 1 Counselling NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment October 11 to 17, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 14 to 18, 2022

Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 17 to 18, 2022

Processing of seat allotment October 19-20, 2022

NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result October 21, 2022

Reporting/ Joining October 22 to 28, 2022



Round 2 Counselling Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date November 2 to 7, 2022 Choice filling/locking November 3 to 8, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes November 7-8, 2022

Processing of seat allotment November 9-10, 2022

NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result November 11, 2022

Reporting/ Joining November 12 to 18, 2022



The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 3, or mop-up round registrations will be held between November 23 and November 28, 2022. The NEET UG mop-up round counselling will be organised for AIQ seats, Deemed and Central University seats, AIIMS, JIPMER and BSc (Nursing) seats. No new registration/payment option for online stray vacancy round.