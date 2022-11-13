NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result tomorrow, November 12.

NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result On November 14
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment result tomorrow, November 12, 2022. Candidates registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling can check the allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. MCC will prepare the NEET UG round 2 allotment result considering the NEET merit, preferences filled by the candidates and availability of seats at the college.

To check and download the NEET UG allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their application number and password. Candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment can report at the allotted college from November 15. Earlier, MCC allowed candidates to fill fresh registration and choices for second round of NEET counselling till November 13, 2022.

How To Check NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Result

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click the registration link available on the home page
  3. Enter the login credentials and submit it
  4. The NEET UG 2022 round 2 provisional result will appear on the screen
  5. Check the provisional result and download it for future reference.

After the completion of NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling, MCC will release the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling. The MCC has scheduled to conduct the NEET UG mop-up round counselling registration between November 23 and November 28, 2022.

