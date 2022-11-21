NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Reporting Ends Tomorrow; Documents Required

NEET UG counselling 2022 second round 2 reporting ends tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 reporting tomorrow, November 22. Candidates shortlisted in the second round of NEET UG seat allotment can report to the respective allotted institutions through the online reporting portal of intraMCC. As many as 28,683 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment need to confirm their joining through online reporting and paying the admission fee at the allotted institution by November 22. In case a candidate failed to report at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline, his/her allotment will be forfeited and required to register fresh in the next round.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

NEET UG 2022 admit card NEET UG 2022 result NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate Class 12 certificate Passport size photograph Valid photo ID proof Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any) Disability certificate (if any)

MCC will commence the NEET UG mop-up round counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Deemed and Central University seats, AIIMS, JIPMER and BSc (Nursing) seats from November 23, 2022. The choice filling and locking will be conducted between November 24 and 29, 2022.