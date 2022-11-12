NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration will end tomorrow.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 fresh registration process tomorrow, November 12, 2022. Candidates can reset the registration options up to 8 am tomorrow. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration link is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. However, the fee payment facility will remain open up to 12 pm.

As per the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open till 4:55 pm on November 13 as per the server time. While, the choice locking will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm on November 13, 2022.

The NEET UG counselling round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 14, 2022. The commencement of reporting at the allotted college by the eligible candidates will start on November 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register At Mcc.nic.in