  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 fresh registration, reset registration, choice filling and choice locking process will end tomorrow, November 13, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 9:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Exercising Choices Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 22 MBBS Seats In Round 2 Of UG Counselling
KEA Revises Karnataka PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Schedule
Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-2 Dates Revised; Here’s Complete Schedule
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
Rajasthan NEET UG Counseling 2022: Round 2 Registration Last Date Extended Till November 13
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration will end tomorrow.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 fresh registration process tomorrow, November 12, 2022. Candidates can reset the registration options up to 8 am tomorrow. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration link is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in. However, the fee payment facility will remain open up to 12 pm.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

As per the NEET UG counselling schedule, the choice-filling window will remain open till 4:55 pm on November 13 as per the server time. While, the choice locking will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm on November 13, 2022.

The NEET UG counselling round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 14, 2022. The commencement of reporting at the allotted college by the eligible candidates will start on November 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register At Mcc.nic.in

  1. Go to the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in
  2. Then open the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration link
  3. Enter the necessary login credentials, pay the fee and click on submit
  4. Download the confirmation page and take a printout of it for future needs.
Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Tamil Nadu Government To Impart Technical Education In Tamil
Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Tamil Nadu Government To Impart Technical Education In Tamil
Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
Every Campus Must Become Incubators For Startups, Promote Innovation: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Every Campus Must Become Incubators For Startups, Promote Innovation: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
NIRF Ranking 2023: MoE Introduces 'Agriculture And Allied Sectors' Discipline
NIRF Ranking 2023: MoE Introduces 'Agriculture And Allied Sectors' Discipline
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Exercising Choices Ends Tomorrow
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Exercising Choices Ends Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................