NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Direct Link

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the registration and fee payment process for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 today, November 3. Eligible candidates can register for NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 on the official website- mcc.nic.in. As per the MCC's schedule, NEET UG aspirants can register for the round 2 counselling till November 7 (3 pm).

The MCC will soon start the choice filling and locking process for NEET UG round 2 counselling. Candidates registered in the second round can fill the course and college in order of preference. The last date to fill in the course and college preference is November 8 (11:55 pm). MCC is conducting the NEET UG counselling for candidates seeking admission in all-India quota (AIQ) seats on at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Steps

For new registration, visit the official MCC website -- mcc.nic.in Fill in the required details and complete the registration process Upload all the necessary documents and verify the details Submit and pay the counselling fee Download the NEET UG round 2 registration form for further admission process.

Earlier on November 2, MCC asked candidates to resign the seat against the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment. Candidates who have opted for the upgradation of seat in NEET UG round 1 counselling had been required resign the seat in round 1 allotment within the stipulated timeline. The candidates who failed to resign the seats will be considered as part of round 2 counselling and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for NEET UG round 2 of counselling.