NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates can lock their choices till 11:55 pm today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the choice filling and locking window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) today, November 8. The candidates can lock their choices till 11:55 pm today at mcc.nic.in. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC notification mentioned.

The round two seat allotment process will be held till November 10, NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 11. The round two registration was earlier closed on November 7.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Fill Choices

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on 'UG Medical Counselling' tab

Enter the log-in credentials

In the new window opened, fill your choice preferences

Lock it and click on submit tab

Download, and take a print out for further reference.

For round two counselling process, the candidates need to report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18. The counselling process will be conducted in four rounds- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

The candidates shortlisted in the NEET UG 2022 counselling process csn get admission at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.