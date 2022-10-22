NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 reporting begins

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 reporting. Candidates shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the required documents for the admission process. The NEET UG round 1 reporting process will end on October 28, 2022.

About 22,788 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 round-1 counselling. Aspirants are required to confirm their joining by reporting at the allotted medical college and paying the college fee by October 28. If a candidate wish to retain the round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for NEET UG round 2 at the time of admission.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

NEET UG 2022 admit card NEET UG 2022 result NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate Class 12 certificate Passport size photograph Valid photo ID proof Caste certificate (if any) Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any) Disability certificate (if any)

If a candidate failed to report at the allotted college within the stipulated time his/her allotment will be forfeited and s/he has to register fresh in the next round. The NEET UG round 2 counselling registration will start on November 2 and will conclude on November 7, 2022. The choice filling and locking for second round will be conducted between November 3 and 8, 2022. The NEET UG counselling 2022 second round allotment will be declared on November 11.