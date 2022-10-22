NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 reporting.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 reporting. Candidates shortlisted in round-1 NEET UG seat allotment are now required to report to the respective allotted institutions with the required documents for the admission process. The NEET UG round 1 reporting process will end on October 28, 2022.
Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
About 22,788 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 round-1 counselling. Aspirants are required to confirm their joining by reporting at the allotted medical college and paying the college fee by October 28. If a candidate wish to retain the round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for NEET UG round 2 at the time of admission.
NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required
NEET UG 2022 admit card
- NEET UG 2022 result
- NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC
- Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- Passport size photograph
- Valid photo ID proof
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
- Disability certificate (if any)
If a candidate failed to report at the allotted college within the stipulated time his/her allotment will be forfeited and s/he has to register fresh in the next round. The NEET UG round 2 counselling registration will start on November 2 and will conclude on November 7, 2022. The choice filling and locking for second round will be conducted between November 3 and 8, 2022. The NEET UG counselling 2022 second round allotment will be declared on November 11.