NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Starts Tomorrow; List Of Documents Required

MCC will start the round one registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling tomorrow.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 2:22 pm IST

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration starts on October 11

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the round one registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling tomorrow, October 11. Eligible candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants on 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed/Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

The NEET UG counselling 2022 registrations and fee payment will be held from October 11 to 17, 2022. Aspirants can fill the choices and lock their preferences between October 14 and 18. The NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result will be released by the MCC on October 21, 2022. The NEET UG counselling process for MBBS, BDS and BSc nursing will be organised in four rounds.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG admit card, rank card
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  • Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Character certificate
  • Medical Fitness certificate
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

Moreover, the MCC will conclude the facility to change nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI) for NEET UG aspirants tomorrow at 10 am. Candidates can apply for change in nationality by mailing to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com with the relevant documents in support of their claim and also have to mail an undertaking as stated by the MCC in Annexure-1.

