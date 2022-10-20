NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in

MCC Declares NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result

NEET 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round 1 counselling today, October 20. Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 provisional result on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in by using their NEET UG roll number, password and the given security pin. The MCC will announce the NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 final result tomorrow, October 21.

Candidates can submit grievances if any in the NEET UG round 1 provisional result to MCC of DGHS by 8 am tomorrow through email at-- mccresultquery@gmail.com. "The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," MCC said in a statement.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result: How To Check

Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in. Go to the round 1 registration link available on the home page Enter the login credentials and submit it The NEET UG 2022 round 1 provisional result will appear on the screen Verify the details mentioned in the provisional result and download it for future reference.

Direct Link: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Provisional Result

Earlier on October 18, MCC reopened the NEET UG counselling round 1 application window for fresh registration and choice filling by the candidate by October 19 (8 am). MCC has further added 242 MBBS seats in the round 1 All India Quota (AIQ) seat matrix of UG counselling 2022. The NEET UG 2022 counselling process will be held in four rounds- AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, Mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.