NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Likely From October 10, Disability Certificate Required By PwD Candidates

NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration likely from October 10

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the portal for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates to generate disability certificates for NEET UG counselling 2022. The PwD candidates are required to get the disability certificate from NEET Disability Certification Centre to avail benefit in NEET UG counselling. The MCC is likely to start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling from October 10, onwards.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

"The candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from October 10, 2022," MCC stated in its notice.

Also Read|| AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Soon; Official Website, Key Points

According to MCC, the PwD candidates are required to undergo physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified. The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC. The candidates must ensure that the PwD certificate is duly signed by the examining specialists.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling 2022 for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU and other open seats. The MCC will allot the seats to aspirants on the basis of factors including NEET UG rank list, preferences filled by them and the number of seats available in the medical colleges. The MCC will conduct the AIQ counselling in four rounds. The AIQ seats will also include reservation policy prescribed by the Central Government.