NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Starts Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG counselling 2022 choice filling starts today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 choice-filling and locking process will start today, October 15 (11 am). The candidates who have registered for round one NEET UG counselling can fill and lock their preferences on the official website-- mcc.nic.in till October 18 (11:50 pm). As per the official counselling schedule, the NEET UG choice-filling and locking process was scheduled to be conducted between October 14 and 17. The NEET UG counselling 2022 registration window is available till October 17.

MCC is conducting the NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing. Candidates who have registered for NEET counselling are eligible to fill and lock choices. Candidates are suggested fill in the choices in the order of preferences and verify before locking as choices once locked can not be modified.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' tab and log in with credentials Go to the choice filling portal and fill in the maximum choices in order of preferences Lock the preferences and click on the submit tab Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The verification of candidates registered in NEET UG counselling is scheduled to be conducted between October 17 and October 18. The MCC will declare the NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result on October 21, 2022. The NEET UG counselling process will be held in four rounds including AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.