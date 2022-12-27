NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round online reporting ends tomorrow.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round online reporting process will end tomorrow, December 28. The Medical Council Committee (MCC) is conducting the reporting to the allotted colleges through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the stray vacancy round are only eligible to report with the necessary documents. The documents require at the time of reporting include NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter, marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate, Class 12 certificate, passport size photograph, valid photo ID proof, caste certificate (if any), non-creamy layer certificate (if any) and disability certificate (if any). The colleges or departments will confirm the admission of the candidates only after the verification of the documents.

As per the choices exercised by the candidates in the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round, MCC has declared the stray vacancy round final result. The NEET UG stray vacancy round result was declared On December 23, 2022 and the online reporting process started on December 24, 2022.