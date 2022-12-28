  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today

MCC will close the reporting process against NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round today, December 28.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 9:11 am IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the reporting process against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy round today, December 28. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEET UG stray vacancy allotment list can report at the allotted Medical/Dental college online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The candidates are required to accept the seat allocation and upload documents for verification and confirmation against NEET UG stray vacancy counselling. The colleges will confirm the admission of the applicants only after the verification of the original documents. As per the MCC release, candidates have been allotted seats as per choices exercised by them in NEET UG mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022 for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses.

While reporting at the allotted college, candidates will have to produce the original documents including NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter, marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate, Class 12 certificate, passport size photograph, valid photo ID proof, along with required caste/category certificates.

MCC has also announced to conduct the second mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for NEET UG counselling 2022 BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats. The dates for second mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats will be announced on the official website soon.

