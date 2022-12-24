  • Home
MCC will start college reporting against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy allotment result today.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Begins; Documents Required
Online reporting for NEET UG counselling 2022 stray vacancy round begins today
New Delhi:

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will start college reporting against National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 stray vacancy allotment result today, December 24. The NEET UG stray vacancy round reporting will be held online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the stray vacancy round need to report online against the allotted seats with required documents till December 28, 2022.

The NEET UG stray vacancy round final result was declared On December 23. As per the official release, the MCC has allotted seats to candidates as per choices exercised by them in NEET UG mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022 for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses. The Deemed university will also conduct the stray vacancy round counselling between December 24 and December 28, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card
  • NEET UG 2022 result
  • NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC
  • Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate
  • Class 12 certificate
  • Passport size photograph
  • Valid photo ID proof
  • Caste certificate (if any)
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
  • Disability certificate (if any)

The admission of the candidate will only be confirmed after the verification of the original documents at the allotted college. MCC will conduct the second mop-up round and a stray vacancy round for BDS and BSc (Nursing) seats. The schedule for the second mop-up round and stray vacancy round will be uploaded on the official website soon.

