NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 counselling registration under the AIQ quota open from today.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing seats under the all India quota (AIQ) today, October 11. The registration window will remain open till October 17, 2022.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The important documents required at the time of the NEET UG counselling process include NEET UG admit card, NEET UG rank card, photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, Class 10 pass certificate for proof of date of birth, Class 12 mark sheet or certificate, category certificate (if any), character certificate, medical fitness certificate, and identity proof.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration For Admission To AIQ Seats Direct Link

Eligible candidates to participate in the NEET UG 2022 counselling under the AIQ quota need to register online at mcc.nic.in. Following that, applicants must fill in and lock choices till October 18. As soon as the round 1 seat allotment letters are available on October 21, candidates must log in and download them. Candidates need to report to the allotted college to complete the admissions processes after getting an allotment of seats.

Through the NEET UG counselling under AIQ quota, students will be allotted seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Steps