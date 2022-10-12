NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC Releases Academic Calendar For MBBS Batch 2022-23

  • Home
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 8:05 pm IST

MBBS Batch 2022-23 academic calendar released
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. As per the NMC's academic calendar 2022-23, the classes for first-year MBBS batch will be conducted between November 15, 2022 and December 15, 2023. The students will be taught Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry in the first year of the professional course. The second year of MBBS programme will start on December 16, 2023.

The duration of first and second year MBBS batches is 13 months each. NMC has stated in its notification that affiliated universities of the respective colleges can arrange the vacations and examination schedules as per their academic sessions.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window Opens For Admission To AIQ Seats

MBBS Batch 2022-23 Academic Calendar

Professional YearTime FrameSubjectsDuration
FirstNovermber 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry
13 months
SecondDecember 16, 2023 to January 15, 2025
Pathalogy, Microbiology, Pharmacology13 months
Third (3-part-1)January 16, 2025 to November 30, 2025
For Medical and Toxicology and Community Medicine/ PSM
10.5 months
Fourth (3-part-1)December 2025 to May 2027General Surgery, General Medical, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Ophthalmology17.5 months
InternshipJune 1, 2027 to May 31, 2028As per CRMI 2021 Regislations12 months

The NMC has also issued several guidelines for medical colleges and universities while drafting the academic calendars. The NMC has instructed universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results to be declared within 15 days. There will be not supplementary batches and Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue as for 2021-22 batch.

Click here for more Education News
