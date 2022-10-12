NEET UG Counselling 2022: NMC Releases Academic Calendar For MBBS Batch 2022-23

MBBS Batch 2022-23 academic calendar released

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued the academic calendar for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme. As per the NMC's academic calendar 2022-23, the classes for first-year MBBS batch will be conducted between November 15, 2022 and December 15, 2023. The students will be taught Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry in the first year of the professional course. The second year of MBBS programme will start on December 16, 2023.

The duration of first and second year MBBS batches is 13 months each. NMC has stated in its notification that affiliated universities of the respective colleges can arrange the vacations and examination schedules as per their academic sessions.

MBBS Batch 2022-23 Academic Calendar

Professional Year Time Frame Subjects Duration First Novermber 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023 Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry

13 months Second December 16, 2023 to January 15, 2025

Pathalogy, Microbiology, Pharmacology 13 months Third (3-part-1) January 16, 2025 to November 30, 2025

For Medical and Toxicology and Community Medicine/ PSM

10.5 months Fourth (3-part-1) December 2025 to May 2027 General Surgery, General Medical, Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Ophthalmology 17.5 months Internship June 1, 2027 to May 31, 2028 As per CRMI 2021 Regislations 12 months

The NMC has also issued several guidelines for medical colleges and universities while drafting the academic calendars. The NMC has instructed universities to conduct supplementary exams with a gap of one month from the regular exams and results to be declared within 15 days. There will be not supplementary batches and Yoga, family adoption program through village outreach will continue as for 2021-22 batch.