NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 mop-up round registration process from today, November 23. Candidates can apply online for the NEET UG mop-up round through the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in. The last date to complete registration is November 28 and the payment facility will also be available till November 28 (3 pm) as per the server time.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

In order to register for the mop up round candidates at first need to visit the official website of MCC and then on the homepage, click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab. Then click on the link for registration and enter the necessary details to register. After that login, fill up the application form, upload documents, and finally pay the registration fee.

Candidates can fill in their choices from November 24 to November 29 till 11:55 pm and the choice locking can be done from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 29, 2022. The verification process of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be held from November, 28 to 29.

The seat allotment process will be conducted for two days- from November 30 to December 1. And the result will be announced on December 3, 2022. Candidates whose names are on the seat allotment list need to report to the allotted colleges from December 4 to 10.