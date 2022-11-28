NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling registration begins today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration today, November 28. Candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG mop-up round counselling can register online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for mop-up round counselling is December 2, 2022 (11:55 pm).

Aspirants seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats can appear for the mop-up round counselling. The choice-filling process will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2022 (11:55 pm). Candidates registered for the mop-up counselling can lock their choices till December 2, 3 pm to 11:55 pm. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities and institutes will be conducted between December 3 and December 4, 2022.

MCC will conduct the seat allotment process from December 5 to December 6, 2022. The NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on December 7, 2022. Shortlisted candidates in mop-up round counselling can report at the designated Medical/Dental colleges between December 8 to December 12, 2022.

Aspirants can register for NEET UG mop-up round counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in using their NEET roll number and password. Candidates must ensure that there will be no discrepancy in the details filled in by them and the scanned images of documents uploaded by them. Candidates are suggested to carefully fill the choices as NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be based on the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of seats in the colleges. Download and print the mop-up round counselling form for further processing.