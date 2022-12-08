  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Final Result Out; Direct Link Here

MCC has declared the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round final result. The reporting of the mop-up round is likely to start at 3 pm today, December 8.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 1:37 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 mopu-up round

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round final seat allotment result. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG final seat allotment result through the official website- mcc.nic.in. The reporting process of the mop-up round is likely to start from 3 pm today, December 8.

