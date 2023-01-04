NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Provisional Result Out For BDS, BSc Nursing Programme

NEET UG 2022 second mop-up round result out

Medical Council Committee (MCC) has declared the provisional result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) second mop-up round. Candidates who have registered for BDS and BSC Nursing programmes can check the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round 2 provisional result through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. MCC will declare the final result today, January 4, 2023.

Candidates may inform discrepancy in the result (if any) to MCC of DGHS up to 11 am on January 4. "The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," MCC said in a statement.

"The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website," it added. Candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round 2 allotment result need to report at the allotted college for seat confirmation between January 4 and January 8, 2023.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: How To Check