NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws MBBS Seat From Mop-Up Round Seat Matrix

MCC withdraws MBBS seat from NEET UG mop-up round counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the details on seat removed from the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round seat matrix. Aspirants can check the details on the MBBS seat withdrawn from the NEET UG mop-up round counselling on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The MCC has withdrawn 1 MBBS seat from KS Hegde Medical Academy (Institute Code- 200338), Deralkatte, Mangalore from the paid quota seats.

As per an MCC statement, "the Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institute to remove the following seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round of UG Counselling 2022. Therefore, MCC of DGHS has withdrawn the following UG seat from the seat matrix of mop-up round."

The NEET UG counselling mop-up round registration is underway and will close on December 2, 2022. The choice filling and choice locking links are activated up to 11:55 pm on December 2. The verification process will be held from December 3 to 4 and processing of seat allotment will be conducted on December 5 and December 6. NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be declared on December 7, 2022. Candidates will have to report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.