NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws 22 MBBS Seats Against All India UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Updates

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has withdrawn 22 MBBS seats in NEET UG counselling 2022. The MCC has withdrawn the seats as the National Medical Council of India (NMC) has revoked the recognition of Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Government Medical College, Durg (Chhattisgarh).

An MCC statement reads, "It is for the information to all candidates that the following Institute has been removed from the UG counselling 2022 as the recognition of the college has been revoked by NMC. Hence, the college has requested to withdraw their seats from the seat matrix as they are no longer participating in the All India UG counselling 2022 being conducted by MCC of DGHS."

The candidates who have opted for CCM Government Medical College for MBBS admission might get another chance for choice filling. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 choice filling and locking window is available till November 8 (11:55 pm). The seat allotment process off registered candidates will be held from November 9 to 10, 2022.

MCC will declare the NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on November 11. The second round seat allotment result will be prepared on the basis of NEET UG rank, college and availability of seats for the course and college. Candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2022 round 2 allotment will have to report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18, 2022.