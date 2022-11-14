NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Likely To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG 2022 seat allotment list at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round two provisional allotment result is expected to be released today, November 14. Candidates registered for the round two counselling can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

The seat allotment list was earlier expected to be released on November 11, but it was deferred following a court order. As per the MCC revised schedule, the round two seat allotment result will be published today or on tomorrow, November 15.

The candidates can check and download the round two allotment list on the official website- mcc.nic.in. To download the second round allotment list, enter application number and password. NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates in round two seat allotment can report at the allotted college from November 15. Following the completion of counselling process, the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling will be released. The MCC will conduct the NEET UG mop-up round counselling from November 23 to 28, 2022.

For details on NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.