NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Start State Counselling Registrations Today; Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration today, October 17.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 2:03 pm IST

NEET UG state counselling 2022 registrations to start today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration today, October 17. The candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG 2022 state counselling process can register online on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 first round of state counselling will be conducted from October 17 to October 28.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG state counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants on 85 per cent of State/ UT quota seats. The candidates who have joined up to round 2 of the state quota shall not be eligible to participate in the further rounds of the state quota from the academic year 2022-23. The candidates eligible for state quota, private medical and dental college under state(s) authority are required to contact the appropriate state government, admission authority and Directorate of Medical Education.

MCC will hold the NEET UG 2022 second round of state counselling from November 7 to November 18, 2022. Aspirants can check and download the complete state counselling schedule from the official website of MCC.

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule

EventsDates
NEET UG state counselling round 1 registrationOctober 17 to 28, 2022
Last date of joiningNovember 4, 2022
NEET UG state counselling round 2 registrationNovember 7 to 18, 2022
Last date of joiningNovember 21, 2022
Mop up round counsellingDecember 6 to 12, 2022
Last date of joiningDecember 16, 2022
Commencement of academic session 2022-23 for UG coursesDecember 20, 2022

NEET UG State Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

  • NEET UG 2022 admit card,
  • NEET UG 2022 rank card
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)
  • Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)
  • Category certificate (Other than general)
  • Character certificate
  • Medical Fitness certificate
  • Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card).
NEET 2022
