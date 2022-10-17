NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Start State Counselling Registrations Today; Details Here

NEET UG state counselling 2022 registrations to start today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 registration today, October 17. The candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG 2022 state counselling process can register online on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 first round of state counselling will be conducted from October 17 to October 28.

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG state counselling process to provide admission to medical aspirants on 85 per cent of State/ UT quota seats. The candidates who have joined up to round 2 of the state quota shall not be eligible to participate in the further rounds of the state quota from the academic year 2022-23. The candidates eligible for state quota, private medical and dental college under state(s) authority are required to contact the appropriate state government, admission authority and Directorate of Medical Education.

MCC will hold the NEET UG 2022 second round of state counselling from November 7 to November 18, 2022. Aspirants can check and download the complete state counselling schedule from the official website of MCC.

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule

Events Dates NEET UG state counselling round 1 registration October 17 to 28, 2022 Last date of joining November 4, 2022 NEET UG state counselling round 2 registration November 7 to 18, 2022 Last date of joining November 21, 2022 Mop up round counselling December 6 to 12, 2022 Last date of joining December 16, 2022 Commencement of academic session 2022-23 for UG courses December 20, 2022

NEET UG State Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required