NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com The choice filling and locking window will be closed on November 8

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the NEET UG 2022 round two registration process today, November 7. The candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in to get themselves registered for NEET UG counselling 2022.

For the candidates who have completed the registration process, the choice filling and locking window will be closed on November 8 (11:55 pm). "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC notification mentioned. Also Read|| MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply At Mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on NEET UG 2022 round two registration link Enter login details and pay application fee online Click on submit Download NEET UG 2022 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.

The MCC will conduct the round two seat allotment process for registered candidates till November 10, the seat allotment result will be declared on November 11. Candidates need to report at the allotted colleges from November 12 to 18, 2022.

The shortlisted candidates will get admission at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), AIIMS and JIPMER.