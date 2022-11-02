NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 round 2 result will be released on November 11

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will commence the NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration begins today, November 2, the interested candidates can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The counselling process will be held for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration will be closed on November 7, the choice filling window will be opened from November 3 to 8. The seat allotment process will be held on November 9 and 10, the round 2 result will be released on November 11 and candidates have to report at college by November 18. ALSO READ | MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register At Mcc.nic.in

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in Click on round two registration link and enter login details Pay the application fee Click on submit Download the NEET UG round two application process and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Starts Today

Meanwhile, MCC has earlier asked candidates to resign from round one counselling till November 1 (5 PM), following which they will be considered for round two counselling. "“In reference to Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022, Reporting is scheduled to end on 28th October, 2022. It is for information that candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling,” MCC notification mentioned.

The candidates can check the details of NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.