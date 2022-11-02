  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration will be closed on November 7, candidates can apply at mcc.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 2, 2022 8:32 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Deadline Extended, To Be Closed Today
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Released At Cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List Today, Steps To Check
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration To Close Tomorrow; Details Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List 2022 To Be Released Tomorrow At Bhufs.ac.in
Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 round 2 result will be released on November 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will commence the NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration begins today, November 2, the interested candidates can apply on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The counselling process will be held for MBBS/BDS/ B.Sc Nursing courses.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round two registration will be closed on November 7, the choice filling window will be opened from November 3 to 8. The seat allotment process will be held on November 9 and 10, the round 2 result will be released on November 11 and candidates have to report at college by November 18. ALSO READ | MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register At Mcc.nic.in

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on round two registration link and enter login details
  3. Pay the application fee
  4. Click on submit
  5. Download the NEET UG round two application process and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Starts Today

Meanwhile, MCC has earlier asked candidates to resign from round one counselling till November 1 (5 PM), following which they will be considered for round two counselling. "“In reference to Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022, Reporting is scheduled to end on 28th October, 2022. It is for information that candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November, 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling,” MCC notification mentioned.

The candidates can check the details of NEET UG counselling 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET Counselling result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................