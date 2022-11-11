  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Reschedules Round 2 Seat Allotment Result; Fresh Registrations Till November 13

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Reschedules Round 2 Seat Allotment Result; Fresh Registrations Till November 13

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result date.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 2:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Download Allotment Letter By November 11
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC To Close Round 2 Choice Filling, Locking Process Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Reschedules Round 2 Seat Allotment Result; Fresh Registrations Till November 13
NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Date Rescheduled
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result date. As per the revised schedule of MCC, the NEET UG round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 14, 2022. While the commencement of reporting by the shortlisted candidates at the allotted college will start on November 15.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

The MCC has further extended the NEET UG round 2 counselling registration deadline till November 13, 2022 (up to 10 am). "In view of decision passed by Hon’ble High Court of Madras in, 28373 of 2022 and many representations being received to extend the schedule of UG Round-2 the competent authority has decided to extend the UG Counselling 2022," MCC said in a statement.

The payment facility will also be available till November 13 (12 pm). Medical aspirants can reset the registration option till 8 am of November 13, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 choice filling and choice locking dates have also been extended till November 13.

Earlier the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling was scheduled to be declared today, November 11. Candidates can register for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 by visiting the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in and then complete the registration process by filling out the required details and paying the application fees online.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out
Andhra Pradesh AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round Seat Allotment Result Out
Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How
Candidates Can Correct Bihar Board Class 10, 12 BSEB Documents On DMS System; Here's How
Kerala Girl's Nursing Studies Sponsored By Allu Arjun; Collector Says Thanks
Kerala Girl's Nursing Studies Sponsored By Allu Arjun; Collector Says Thanks
CSEET 2022 November Exam Tomorrow; ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements, Key Points
CSEET 2022 November Exam Tomorrow; ICSI Exam Guidelines, Technical Requirements, Key Points
DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today At Nta.nic.in
DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection Today At Nta.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................