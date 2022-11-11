NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Reschedules Round 2 Seat Allotment Result; Fresh Registrations Till November 13

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result Date Rescheduled

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has rescheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result date. As per the revised schedule of MCC, the NEET UG round 2 provisional allotment result will be declared on November 14, 2022. While the commencement of reporting by the shortlisted candidates at the allotted college will start on November 15.

The MCC has further extended the NEET UG round 2 counselling registration deadline till November 13, 2022 (up to 10 am). "In view of decision passed by Hon’ble High Court of Madras in, 28373 of 2022 and many representations being received to extend the schedule of UG Round-2 the competent authority has decided to extend the UG Counselling 2022," MCC said in a statement.

The payment facility will also be available till November 13 (12 pm). Medical aspirants can reset the registration option till 8 am of November 13, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 choice filling and choice locking dates have also been extended till November 13.

Earlier the round 2 seat allotment result of NEET UG counselling was scheduled to be declared today, November 11. Candidates can register for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 by visiting the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in and then complete the registration process by filling out the required details and paying the application fees online.