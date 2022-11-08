  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2

NEET UG Counselling 2022: These candidates will not be able to avail of the benefit under the Muslim Minority quota, Jain Minority quota or any other quota.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 6:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Begins; List of Documents Required
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws 22 MBBS Seats Against All India UG Counselling 2022
Haryana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round-1 Document Verification Starts Tomorrow; Timings, Venue Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Choice Filling Ends Today, Know Round 1 Allotment Date
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2
NEET UG 2022 counselling: List of NRI candidates out
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has released the list of the eligible NRI candidates for the round-2 seat allotment. Now, the candidates will be treated as NRI candidates for all the future rounds of NEET UG counselling process. Also these candidates will not be able to avail of the benefit under the Muslim Minority quota, Jain Minority quota or any other quota. As many as 241 candidates have been considered eligible for round-2 as NRIs.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Based on the scrutiny of documents sent by the candidates to MCC of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), these 241 candidates have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of UG online counselling 2022.

While issuing the list of NRI candidates for round-2 NEET UG counselling, MCC said: “The above candidates have been converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of UG counselling 2022-23 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS.”

However, MCC statement added, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case NRI seat is alloted to them, failing which their admission is liable to cancel.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Admission 2022 Registration Date Extended Till November 11; Apply At Ignou.ac.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Tomorrow
EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action
EWS Quota: Tamil Nadu Government Convenes Meeting Of Legislature Parties To Discuss Next Course Of Action
CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form
CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form
.......................... Advertisement ..........................