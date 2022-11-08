NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of NRI Candidates Eligible For Round-2

NEET UG 2022 counselling: List of NRI candidates out

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling has released the list of the eligible NRI candidates for the round-2 seat allotment. Now, the candidates will be treated as NRI candidates for all the future rounds of NEET UG counselling process. Also these candidates will not be able to avail of the benefit under the Muslim Minority quota, Jain Minority quota or any other quota. As many as 241 candidates have been considered eligible for round-2 as NRIs.

Based on the scrutiny of documents sent by the candidates to MCC of Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS), these 241 candidates have been converted provisionally from Indian to NRI for the purpose of UG online counselling 2022.

While issuing the list of NRI candidates for round-2 NEET UG counselling, MCC said: “The above candidates have been converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of UG counselling 2022-23 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS.”

However, MCC statement added, the candidates have to produce the same original documents at the time of reporting in case NRI seat is alloted to them, failing which their admission is liable to cancel.