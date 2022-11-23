NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases List Of Candidates Joined In Round 1, 2 UG Counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2022

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates joined in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities and State Quota seats in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The list of candidates admitted upto round 2 counselling is available on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. MCC has released the list containing candidate's name, roll number, quota name, category, institute code, institute name and courses.

An MCC statement reads, "It is for the information to the DMEs/State counselling authorities of all the states that the following is the list of candidates joined in round 1 and round 2 of All India Quota, Deemed and Central Universities in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing Courses." The MCC has further stated in its release that candidates who have joined their seats of round 2 allotted by MCC of DGHS will not be able to resign from their seat and candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of counselling.

As per the list issued by the MCC, a total of 18,856 candidates have joined round 1 and round 2 of AIQ, deemed, and central universities. MCC will commence the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling today, November 23. Eligible candidates can register for the mop-up round counselling till November 28. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round choice-filling process will be available from November 24 to 29, 2022.