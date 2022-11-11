NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the seat resignation window against NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling and wish to resign from the allotment can do so till November 12, 2022 (3 pm).
