NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Opens Seat Resignation Window Against Round 1 Seat Allotment

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the seat resignation window against NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 8:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the seat resignation window against NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling and wish to resign from the allotment can do so till November 12, 2022 (3 pm).

